Monsoon 2020 Health Tips: How to Care For the Elderly in The Rainy Season? Easy Ways to Keep Them Safe from Diseases and Injuries

Monsoon brings excellent respite from the summer heat, but it also comes with a lot of maladies. The elders are the most vulnerable to monsoon diseases, and they need all the care. The rainy season can be a stressful time for the older population as they may not be able to venture out or keep up to their daily routine. Monsoon can worsen their existing illnesses and increase the chances of injuries hampering their quality of life. If you have elderly in hour house, here's how you can keep them in the best of their health and fitness.

Early Signs of Potential Monsoon Diseases to Look For

The older people are usually the victims of ailments such as flu, pneumonia, malaria, dengue and cold. As we age, the immune system ages also ages along with the body. This makes the older population becomes more prone to infections. Diagnosing the disease early, can prevent severe complications. Here's what you should watch out for in the elderly and reach the doctor immediately if you notice any of these signs.

The elders may experience low appetite changes when they are infected by a potential monsoon disease.

They may also exhibit behaviours like feeling sleepy all the time and low energy levels.

Fatigue, fever or a general disinterest of things they love should raise your eyebrows.

Tips to Prevent the Elderly From Monsoon Diseases

Avoid taking the elder folks to crowded places during monsoon. Even venturing out is a bad idea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of advocating self-treatment, be sure to take then to a doctor in case of any maladies.

Older adults with asthma and heart illness should take extra care.

They should stay well hydrated and should have hearty meals to avoid dehydration.

Get the older people in your house vaccinated for influenza.

Also, please help them to manage any stress as stress can be the precursor of many diseases and a weakened immune system.