International Yoga Day 2020: Basic Yoga Asanas to Prevent Common Monsoon Ailments Like Asthma and Dysentery

Monsoon is just around the corner and while some rain amid the spiralling mercury is certainly relieving, the rainy season has its downsides. Apart from severing traffic congestion, monsoons also come along with a range of ailments. From dysentery to asthma, those drops of ecstasy bring along a Pandora’s Box of diseases. To avoid falling sick, this monsoon, start practising yoga to strengthen your immune system. You can begin with these asanas that will come to keep you at the top of your health this monsoon.

Apanasana

Lie on your back on a horizontal and stretch your arms and leg. Get your knees closer to your chest and drop your shoulder blades toward the waist and extend across collar bones. Tuck your chin on the floor and lay down. Relax your legs and arms by stretching them out for some time and repeat this pose a couple of times. From Acne to Infections, Tips to Tackle Common Skin Problems During Rains.

Setuvanda Sarvangasana

Lie on your back and pull your feet inward toward the hip, keeping both your feet parallel to each other. Move your stomach, back, and thighs upward toward the ceiling and lift with your chin and chest locked. Please keep your hands sideways or use them to support your back. Keep breathing normally if you hold the pose for longer. Monsoon Skin Care: Is Rainwater Good For Your Skin? Here’s the Truth.

Nadi Shodhan Pranayama

Sit comfortably with your spine straight, and shoulders loosened up. Place your left hand on the left knee, and keep your palms open. Place your right hand’s index finger and middle fingertip in between your eyebrows and your ring and little finger on your left nostril. Press on the right nostril with the right thumb and breathe out from your left nose. Then breathe in from left nostril, pressing the left nose mildly with the ring and little finger. Once you finish one round, complete nine rounds of alternate breathing from both the nostrils. Keep your eyes shut and take longer, more profound and easy breaths.

Kapal Bhati

Sit in padmasana and keep your spine straight. Take a deep breath from both your nostrils and exhale out the air forcing your stomach inwards. You will make a hissing sound that indicates you are breathing your ailments out of your nose. Repeat five minutes. How to Get Rid of Flies at Home During Rains: 9 Natural Home Remedies or Fly Repellents for the Monsoon.

Make yoga and pranayama a regular practice during the monsoons to avoid several rain-induced maladies. Wish you a healthy rainy season!