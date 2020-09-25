Every year, National Women’s Health & Fitness Day is celebrated on September 25 that aims at spreading awareness about women's health issues and the importance of physical activity and proper diet. The National Women’s Health & Fitness Day is majorly observed in the US to encourage women around the world to take care of their health and indulge in regular physical activity. On the last Wednesday in September, National Women’s Health & Fitness Day is celebrated in many ways annually promoting events around the world held for women’s health of all ages.

History and Significance of National Women’s Health & Fitness Day 2020

Women of all ages gather at local health and fitness events to celebrate the day right from senior centres to hospitals, parks and health clubs, women of all fitness levels encourage each other to begin or continue a healthy journey. It is important that women exercise regularly to increase energy and stamina, boost immunity, keeps bones and joints healthy, stay away from illnesses, keep obesity at bay, avoid breast cancer and colon cancer, lowers the risk of diabetes, reduce stress and depression, improve sleep wellness and keeps skin look radiant!

Not just that, it becomes of the utmost importance that women take care of their health while conceiving a baby. Pregnancy healthcare is essential and similarly, fitness adds up as an advantage for IVF as well. The history of National Women’s Health & Fitness Day dates back to the year 2002 when the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC) created the day. Many fitness centres and organisations offer dedicated events, tips, classes, and screenings across the country. You can add to the cause by joining a walking group or exercise forums, visit a dedicated seminar, attend a webinar, learn about mindfulness or attend a meditation or prayer session.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic is important that women take care of their physical or psychological well-being via regular indoor exercises, following the COVID-19 safety measures and having wholesome, balanced meals made at home that are protein-rich, contains healthy fats and carbs and is loaded with fibre.

