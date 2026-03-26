New York, March 26: A newly identified COVID-19 variant, BA.3.2, nicknamed “Cicada”, is drawing attention from public health experts due to its high number of mutations and growing international presence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the variant has been detected in about half of the United States and at least 22 other countries, though current case levels remain low.

First identified in November 2024 in South Africa, the variant began spreading more widely in 2025. Researchers say BA.3.2 may have evolved over a long period with limited detection, before re-emerging with significant genetic changes. What Is Tuberculosis? US Sees Rise in TB Cases; Check Symptoms and Risks.

What Is BA.3.2 and Why It Matters

BA.3.2 is a subvariant of the COVID-19 virus and belongs to the Omicron lineage of SARS-CoV-2. It is considered a descendant of the older BA.3 lineage, which had not been widely seen since early 2022.

With an estimated 70 to 75 mutations, BA.3.2 is more heavily mutated than many previously identified strains. Researchers note that it is genetically distinct from more recent lineages such as JN.1 and its subvariants, which have dominated infections in recent years. Despite these differences, the variant is not currently classified as dominant in the United States. Meningococcal Meningitis News: Fact Checks and FAQ on Kent Outbreak.

Spread in the US and Globally

In the US, BA.3.2 has been detected in a limited number of clinical cases and among travelers, as well as in wastewater samples across more than 20 states. These detections suggest that the variant is circulating at low levels.

Internationally, however, the variant has shown a stronger presence. CDC data indicates that it accounted for around 30 percent of sampled cases in parts of Europe, including Denmark, Germany, and Netherlands between late 2025 and early 2026. Health officials continue to monitor its spread, noting that its trajectory remains uncertain.

COVID-19 Variant BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’: Symptoms and Vaccine Effectiveness

Reported symptoms of BA.3.2 appear similar to other Covid-19 variants. Health experts say a severe sore throat may be a common feature, along with symptoms such as cough, fever, fatigue, congestion, and shortness of breath. There are ongoing questions about how effective existing vaccines are against this variant. Some experts suggest that the large number of mutations could reduce vaccine effectiveness, though more data is needed to confirm this.

Robert H. Hopkins Jr. noted that while current vaccines may be less effective against BA.3.2, there is no clear evidence yet that the variant causes more severe illness than other circulating strains.

Public health experts emphasize that BA.3.2 is not currently considered an immediate threat but warrants close observation. Andrew Pekosz said the variant is still evolving, which could increase the likelihood of changes in transmissibility or severity over time. Meanwhile, Angela Rasmussen highlighted the importance of limiting virus transmission to reduce the chances of further mutations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).