Pregnancy is a phase of rapid growth and development of another life inside a woman's womb. As the baby grows inside a mother’s womb, a healthy diet is important to keep up with the changes happening during pregnancy. It is not just necessary for you, but also for the baby inside. As the body prepares for labour and delivery, it needs the correct balance of carbohydrates, proteins and nutrients.

Whatever you eat decides your and your baby’s health. It is best to have freshly prepared food. As you eat healthy for these nine months, it is also important to keep a check on the things you need to avoid during this time. We, at LatestLY, have listed out the foods that you should avoid so as to have a healthy and happy pregnancy. Surprising Things You Did Not Know About Your Baby's Kicks in the Womb!

1. Pineapple

Pineapple is known for possibly causing diarrhea and can be very uncomfortable at the time of pregnancy. It also contains enzymes that can alter the texture of the cervix which could induce premature contraction and can also lead to miscarriage. Therefore, pineapples are a big no during all nine months of pregnancy.

2. Papaya

Papaya is rich in vitamins and iron but raw or semi-ripe papaya can induce premature contractions which can be harmful to the baby. Eating controlled quantity would be of no harm, but unripe papaya is a big no during pregnancy. Prenatal Yoga: 5 Yoga Asanas To Avoid for a Healthy Pregnancy.

3. Raw or Undercooked Meat

Undercooked meat may contain a tiny parasite called toxoplasmosis which can be harmful to you and your baby. You can eat cured meat only if you can freeze it for 4 days at home before defrosting and eating.

4. Unpasteurised Milk and Dairy Products

It is always advisable to consume milk after boiling as unpasteurised milk may have harmful bacteria like toxoplasmosis, listeriosis and campylobacter. All of these are harmful to you and the baby. Therefore, avoid any kind of unpasteurised dairy products.

5. Seafood

Some fish contain dangerously high levels of mercury which could harm the baby’s developing nervous system. Food and Drug Administration encourages to avoid bigeye tuna, King Mackerel, Marlin, Orange roughy, swordfish, shark and tilefish during pregnancy.

It is very important to have a balanced diet rich in nutrient-dense food including animal and plant-based proteins, fruit, grains and vegetables during pregnancy. But it is equally important to know facts about whatever you eat during pregnancy because some food might have adverse effects on the pregnant person and the baby’s health. Therefore, watch what you eat in these nine months to keep yourself and your baby healthy.

