Yoga is a refreshing form of exercise which unites one’s body with the soul. It makes us stress-free not just physically but also mentally. Females who undergo prenatal yoga are said to have lower pain and stress during pregnancy and Labour.

During pregnancy, a female body goes through numerous changes. The internal organs making space for the growing uterus and the change in hormones make your body react and feel in a very unusual manner. Though it is very good to perform yoga during pregnancy, there are few asanas that you must avoid during that phase. We, at LatestLY, have listed the asanas and poses that you should avoid during pregnancy so as to have a happy delivery. Best Exercises for a Mum-To-Be.

Boat Pose (Naukasana)

It is very important to avoid any kind of stress on the abdominal area during pregnancy. Therefore, Naukasana or the boat pose should be restricted in your prenatal yoga routine. While performing this asana, a lot of pressure is generated on the abdominal cavity and the uterus, hence, this pose is a big no if you are performing yoga during pregnancy.

Half Moon Pose (Ardha Chandrasana)

This asana involves a lot of backward bending. It is not advisable to perform such asanas during pregnancy which involve backward bends. Therefore, ardha Chandrasana or Half Moon Pose should be avoided at this time.

Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

As your body prepares for labour and childbirth, the muscles and ligaments tend to become more flexible. Extreme stretching in the camel pose can lead to hurting your ligaments or pelvic joints. Therefore, for easy and healthy delivery it is better to avoid ushtrasana.

Headstand (Shirshasana)

During pregnancy, a woman gains a substantial amount of weight and, therefore, it gets difficult to maintain body balance. Doing inversion poses like headstand, handstand or shoulder stand may cause dizziness and imbalance which can be dangerous for both you and the baby.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Lying down on your stomach during pregnancy can be harmful. With the baby growing inside the stomach, the internal organs squeeze to make space for the baby. Therefore, any kind of external force or pressure would be harmful to the baby. It is advisable to avoid all asanas done while lying on the stomach to avoid any stress in the abdominal cavity.

It is very important to stay physically active during your pregnancy, but it is equally important to know what kind of physical activity should not be done during this stage. Also, the female body gets very weak during pregnancy, and, therefore, it is important to have a trainer who has the knowledge about how to program your workout session based on your medical condition.

Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.

