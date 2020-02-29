R-Rated ‘Puppetry of the Penis’ Star, David Friend Injures Testicles After He Sat on Corkscrew During a Genital Origami Show

Penis erection (Photo Credits: Flickr, Elvert Barnes, For representational purposes only)

Accidents during a performance for an on-stage artist, isn't uncommon. However, a mishap that and Australian "Puppetry of the Penis" star had to go through has to be the worst. David Friend who is known to perform "Puppetry of the penis" or you may call is "Penis origami" show, accidentally sat on a corkscrew that ended up hurting his testicles. "Is that a corkscrew in your pocket, or are you just excited to see me?" the Aussie R-Rated performer said before he sat on it and ended up severely hurting his testicles.

David Friend was performing the "Puppetry of the Penis" show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival on Wednesday night with some of his friends. While they were performing a genital origami session, Friends pulled his signature trick, “The Bulldog,” where he plopped down on a woman’s lap. However, it all went wrong when he sat on a corkscrew in the woman’s pocket which was a souvenir from her trip to a winery earlier that day, says NYP.

He had to be rushed to the hospital after his testicles "turned a deep shade of purple". While he recovers from the injury, comedian Michael Dwyer, who has experience in this area will sub for Friend.

Along with fellow comedian Simon Morley, the duo have been on the comedy festival, theater and late-night circuits since 1998, although this latest setback surely hit the seasoned performers below the belt. The R-rated comedians have performed for Hugh Grant, Naomi Campbell, Elton John and U2 frontman Bono. For this who do not know, Puppetry of the Penis is a performance show, performed by some genital origami artists. They pull up a show that is a theatrical contortion of the male genitalia including the penis, scrotum, and testicles. Which means they turn it into various positions along with comedic narration and is also colloquially called "Dick Trick" or "genital origami".