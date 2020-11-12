Moscow, November 12: In a major breakthrough, researchers in Russia have discovered more than 15 promising compounds that can be helpful for the creation of drugs for the treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. According to Sputnik News, these promising compounds for COVID-19 drugs have been discovered by the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector. Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19 and Flu Being Developed by Russian Research Centre; Key Updates on Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Development in Russia.

"To date, the antiviral properties of more than 500 candidate therapeutic agents have been evaluated. The work is carried out in several stages, including the study of properties in experiments in vitro (on cell cultures) and in vivo (on laboratory animals). More than 15 compounds have been found that have a pronounced antiviral activity and promising for the creation of drugs against COVID-19," the Vector said. COVID-19 Vaccine EpiVacCorona: Key Things to Know About Russia's Second Anti-Coronavirus Drug.

Russia's second coronavirus vaccine "EpiVacCorona" is developed by the Vector. The vaccine is a peptide synthetic vaccine based on a recombinant virus. Russia’s third anti-coronavirus vaccine is being developed by the Chumakov Centre. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said it is necessary to roll out vaccination against the coronavirus across the country.

Putin had on August 11 announced that the country had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed 'Sputnik V'. The vaccine is developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

