Moscow, October 14: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the country has registered the second vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection after ‘Sputnik V’. Named ‘EpiVacCorona’, the vaccine is developed by the Vector Centre. ‘Sputnik V’, named after the iconic Soviet-era space satellite and touted as the world’s first vaccine against coronavirus, was launched by Russia in August. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: No Volunteer Contracted Coronavirus After Receiving Sputnik V, Says Gamaleya Institute Chief.

According to Vladimir Putin, a third Russian coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Chumakov Centre, would also be registered soon. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said she was among volunteers who were administered the ‘EpiVacCorona’ vaccine, Sputnik News reported. She claimed she experienced no side effected, not even a milf fever. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russia Ready to Share 'Sputnik V' Data With Anthony Fauci to Allay Fears, Says RDIF Chief.

Key Things to Know About Russia's Second Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine 'EpiVacCorona'

The ‘EpiVacCorona’ is a peptide synthetic vaccine based on a recombinant virus.

A peptide synthetic vaccine mimics certain parts of the pathogen they are designed to protect from, compelling the human body to produce antigens capable of fighting the original virus.

According to the Vector Centre, the ‘EpiVacCorona’ vaccine stimulates the intracellular synthesis of coronavirus’s parts.

It forces a body to generate an immune response, both on a cellular level and by releasing antibodies into a person's blood and lymph.

The Vector Centre also said the ‘EpiVacCorona’ vaccine treatment is different from that of ‘Sputnik V’, in terms of the "target group" for the vaccine and in terms of how many injections are required to form the lasting immune response.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 11 announced that the country had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed 'Sputnik V'. The vaccine is developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

