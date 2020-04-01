Self-Isolating During COVID-19: Getting Distracted While Working from Home? Here’s How to Stay Focused and Maintain Discipline

Fun Work From Home (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

From travelling to work every morning to staying at home all day, it can feel like your entire world has turned upside down. And while working from home spares the travel, it can be easy to get disconnected, distracted, and even lose track of time. You may think it is okay to stay up late to watch your favourite Netflix shows, but it can be easy to slide into unhealthy habits. If you feel that discipline has gone out of the window, these tips will help you reclaim a sense of normalcy.

Prepare the Night Before

When you prepare at night, you can have a leisurely morning. So keep your overnight oats in the fridge and make sure that you have all the necessary ingredients for lunch. These small things can help you solidify a routine and put you in a more productive space the next day.

Wake up At the Same Time Everyday

Waking up at the same time every day will bring more discipline to your life. Hitting the snooze button will only make you feel more tired and groggy. Set your alarm at the same time and commit to it every day.

Find a Sense of Calm

Before the day settles in, take a moment to breathe and centre yourself. Sipping a warm cup of tea in the morning can be a great way to relax and put you in the right frame of mind.

Organise Your Day

Set yourself sometime in the morning to make a to-do list or keep track of essential tasks and deadlines. Prioritising your activities can help you focus at work.

Create a Clean Workspace

The best way to keep distractions at bay is to have a designated clean workstation. Make sure that your desk is fully charged with everything you need like a bottle and charger.

Staying active is crucial when you are locked up in your house all day. So, whether its yoga or getting the mat out for HIIT, getting some exercise can do wonders for your mind, body and spirit.