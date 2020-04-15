UK Man Shares 'Unorthodox' Symptoms of Coronavirus He Documented Before Being Rushed to the Hospital in Critical Condition

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As the number of Coronavirus cases is on the rise all across the country more and more people are looking for some symptoms of coronavirus to watch out for. Many COVID-19 cases have been asymptomatic, and since there is a lot of research and studies still ongoing it is difficult to list down the main symptoms of coronavirus, however, a man from the UK recently revealed that he has been documenting his "unorthodox" symptoms of COVID-19 before he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. As we write this the number of coronavirus cases has reached 2,000,774, with 126,776 deaths due to COVID-19 all over the world. However, 484,831 people have also recovered of this contagious disease. Coronavirus Cases: 26-Year-Old UK Woman Having Severe Lung Condition and Diabetes Recovers From Coronavirus; Know More.

As reported by Daily Star, this dad kept a diary documenting his health journey, symptoms and how medical professionals helped him to beat coronavirus. The report said that the Birmingham resident had "unconventional symptoms such as a headache, constipation, lethargy and nausea." However, But within 10 days, situations worsened for the 66-year-old was and he was rushed in critical condition to Good Hope Hospital. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia but he was able to bounce back stronger and was able to go home to his family just over a week later. US Woman,22, Hospitalised for COVID-19 Shares Coronavirus Symptoms; Warns 'You Aren’t Invincible Just Because You’re in Your 20s'.

"My family and I owe the doctors and nurses so much for their constant care and nursing but also the constant updates they would provide my family who telephoned regularly They were truly amazing – real heroes", said Panayiotis. He sadi that he started to "feeling lethargic, nauseous, constipated and had a constant headache," initially to Daily Star. "At the behest of all my family, I closed the shop and went home to self-isolate with my wife. I had trouble breathing and had been constipated for a couple of days. It was confirmed that I did have COVID-19 and pneumonia and the doctors were right to be concerned. I was sent to a ward that had four other people on but I became steadily worse and was put on oxygen, given fluids and antibiotics," he further said in the diary.

"My condition was getting worse and significant damage had been done to my one remaining kidney and they knew that I had a heart condition as well, none of it in my favour," he said. Talking about the treatment methods, he said, "This rapid oxygen was entering straight into my lungs. Hope is a great thing, faith is another! I was on the High Flow Oxygen for the next few days, then put on normal oxygen and slowly weaned off it day by day. The constant care was relentless. I was told that my recovery would be long but I can look out of my bedroom window at the sky, I can walk out in my garden and sit and contemplate how lucky I was."

"My family and I owe the doctors and nurses so much for their constant care and nursing but also the constant updates they would provide my family who telephoned regularly. They were truly amazing – real heroes. May God bless them all," he concluded.