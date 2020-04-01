US Woman,22, Hospitalised for COVID-19 Shares Coronavirus Symptoms; Warns 'You Aren’t Invincible Just Because You’re in Your 20s',

US Woman,22, Hospitalised for COVID-19 Shares Coronavirus Symptoms (Photo Credits: Twitter/ AmyShircel)

Coronavirus live updates as of now while we write this reveals that the total number of cases worldwide is 875,990. The deadly COVID-19 has taken 43,518 lives and 184,952 have also recovered from the infectious disease. The pneumonia-like, highly contagious disease hit the world and very little information was available about the deadly virus. Initially, it was known that it mostly affects the elderly or the people who have a compromised immune system or underlying medical conditions but some of the latest reports reveal otherwise. Most recently a 22-year-old contracted coronavirus and it is being said that she was otherwise healthy with no underlying condition. She revealed some of the scary symptoms that she exhibited and also shared a word of caution for the rest of the people.

Urging that people should stay at home practising social distancing and self-quarantine, she explained how COVID-19 wasn't just an unpleasant case of flu. A lot of young and healthy people are being hit hard by the pandemic and Amy Shircel, a fit and healthy 22-year-old from Wisconsin, US is one of them. She took to Twitter share her experience of contracting COVID-19 even though she had no underlying medical conditions, exercises every day, and rarely drinks alcohol.

When she contracted the coronavirus she posted an update on Twitter that was both chilling and important. "I’m 22 and I tested positive for COVID-19. Take it from me - you do NOT want to catch this. Hopefully hearing about my experience will help the rest of you to stay home (for real)". Coronavirus Cases: 26-Year-Old UK Woman Having Severe Lung Condition and Diabetes Recovers From Coronavirus; Know More.

I’m 22 and I tested positive for COVID-19. Take it from me - you do NOT want to catch this Hopefully hearing about my experience will help the rest of you to stay home (for real) — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

"A coronavirus diagnosis is dehumanizing and lonely, and I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy. You aren’t invincible just because you’re in your 20s. Take it from me, and quarantine like your life depends on it (it might)", she said in a tweet.

A coronavirus diagnosis is dehumanizing and lonely, and I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy. You aren’t invincible just because you’re in your 20s. Take it from me, and quarantine like your life depends on it (it might) 🤒 — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

She said: "The first couple of days of symptoms were manageable. I had a fever, a mild cough, chills, headache, runny nose. By the third day, I couldn’t keep anything down, I was vomiting constantly."

Amy who had recently returned from her Europe trip said: “I developed shortness of breath. It’s scary. It feels like your lungs are shallow and you can’t take a proper breath. I was weak, had a 102-degree fever and rising.” From there, things only got worse. By day 6, Amy was so weak that she called for an ambulance that took her to the hospital where she was kept in hospital for a day, given fluids and anti-nausea medication and sent home.

Amy said that Over the next few days she felt even worse. "I had never been that weak or fatigued by fever in my life. I either violently shivered in bed all day, or would wake up in a literal puddle of my own sweat. I couldn’t eat for 9 days. I was completely miserable," she said.

Recently, a couple from Ohio, Betsy and Bob Bunda told what it is like to live with coronavirus. They explained what they were going through after being tested positive for coronavirus. The couple from Wood County contracted the virus after they travelled to Europe and cautioned the world saying, "It's not the flu, my head hurts, my hair hurts. I cannot even express it enough to people: Take this seriously."