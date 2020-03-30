Cornavirus Cases: 26-Year-Old UK Woman Having Severe Lung Condition and Diabetes Recovers From Coronavirus; Know More

Coronavirus | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The best way to deal with the coronavirus outbreak is by practising social distancing and self-isolate yourself from the world so that you don't get the virus. WHO also urges that you wash your hands consistently and protect yourself from contracting the contagious disease. But what else do we know about the disease? Not much. Some cases have revealed that it only attacks people of the older age and the ones with a compromised immune system but just recently, a secondary school, tested positive for coronavirus said that despite having diabetes and a lung condition, she was able to recover from COVID-19. Manipur Woman Tests COVID-19 Positive, First Coronavirus Case in Northeast India.

As per reports by The Mirror, Sarah Hall, 26, tested positive for coronavirus after bouts of fatigue and shortness of breath. She initially put her symptoms down to the stresses of teaching – refusing to go to A&E to avoid putting a strain on the NHS. She told the Daily Telegraph: “Through all this I have to somehow continue working, sending work in for the kids I teach, planning lessons. “If you are unwell you shouldn't even work from home. It took me approximately 10 hours to complete one lesson and the work to go with it.

“At 7pm on Saturday night I ring NHS 111 again. I’m in a really bad way. We wait nine hours for an ambulance to arrive and face-to-face assess me. On Sunday, I test positive for coronavirus. I was severely dehydrated so was ordered fluids, and then sent back home. By day seven of the virus, I felt better and the symptoms started to lessen. My birthday was ruined though – I couldn't blow out candles! It's not pleasant but I have a lung condition as well as diabetes and I conquered the virus.”

WHO recently cleared the air around COVID-19 a bit. WHO has clarified that coronavirus is not airborne and said, "The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces."

While Sarah turned out to be lucky enough, recently a "very healthy" from London died from coronavirus. He was reportedly told that he was "too young to die" and there is nothing to worry about. Recently, a couple from Ohio, Betsy and Bob Bunda told what it is like to live with coronavirus. They explained what they were going through after being tested positive for coronavirus. The couple from Wood County contracted the virus after they travelled to Europe and cautioned the world saying, "It's not the flu, my head hurts, my hair hurts. I cannot even express it enough to people: Take this seriously." Currently, the number of coronavirus Cases around the world is 724,759. The number of people who lost their lives to COVID-19 is 34,020 and around 152,087 patients have recovered from the deadly pneumonia-like disease.