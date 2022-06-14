World Blood Donor Day is celebrated around the world on June 14 every year. The purpose is to spread awareness and bust myths surrounding blood donation that often causes the lack of it. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of Karl Landsteiner. It was first observed in 2004 to make up for the lack of blood and to encourage blood donation. On this day, blood donors donate to save the lives of accident victims or those who need a blood transfusion for surgery. Transferring blood or blood components from one person to another is called a blood transfusion. It is used to supply blood to the body and is often needed when the body is anaemic. Blood is transferred to a vein through a needle or a thin tube and the time involved depends on the amount of blood transfused. World Blood Donor Day 2022 Quotes and Slogans: Inspirational Messages To Motivate People To Donate Blood and Save Lives.

Date & History of World Blood Donor Day.

The first World Blood Donor Day was celebrated in 2004, which was designated as the annual global event by the 58th World Health Assembly in 2005. World Blood Donor Day is also celebrated on June 14 because Karl Landsteiner was born on this day. June 14 is the birth anniversary of the Austrian biologist and physician, Karl Landsteiner, who is considered the "founder" of modern blood transfusion. Landsteiner discovered ABO blood groups in 1901 and developed a modern system for classifying blood groups. It was for this discovery that Karl Landsteiner was awarded the Nobel Prize.

World Blood Donor Day Objective

To thank those who have donated blood and to encourage those who have not yet donated blood.

Donating blood benefits the society.

Motivating people to donate blood for free.

Myths & Facts About Blood Donation

Blood donation will cause anaemia: If you think that after donating blood your body will become deficient in blood then you are absolutely wrong. Blood is compensated 48 hours after blood donation. Not only this, but if you are completely healthy then you can get blood donation once every three months without any hesitation.

Blood donation damages health: Blood donation is completely safe and will not harm your health. The fact is that it helps to reduce the risk of heart disease and prevents the body from accumulating excess iron. On the other hand, the donor is physically tested before blood donation and blood donation is not allowed if haemoglobin is less than 12.5 percent.

Blood donation hurts: Some people think that blood donation is a painful process but the reality is that it does not cause any pain at all. For just a few seconds you will feel the needle piercing, nothing more.

One day of rest after blood donation is a MUST: If you think that after donating blood you have to rest for a whole day and take leave from the office for this then it is not the case

Safe blood is often important during treatment. It is one of the life-saving medical needs. Blood is also important for treating the injured during all kinds of emergencies (natural calamities, accidents, armed conflicts etc.). That is why World Blood Donor Day is celebrated to make people aware of the importance of blood and the importance of blood donation.

