World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on June 14. This day is observed to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank the unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. As you celebrate World blood donor day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated quotes and slogans that you can download and send to one and all as your wishes for the day. 5 Apps That Connect Blood Donors and Seeker Online.

World Blood Donor Day was first observed in 2005 by a joint initiative of the World Health Organization, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies. It is one of the 11 global health campaigns organised by the World Health Organisation.

World Blood Donor Day Quotes and Slogans

“Blood Donation will cost you nothing, but it will save a life!” “If you really want to lend a hand, lend an arm.” “Never feel yourself weak, you have the ability to save a life. Just donate blood.” “Donate your blood for a reason, let the reason to be life.” “Your little effort can give others second chance to live life.” “Opportunities knock the door sometimes, so don’t let it go and donate blood.” “Never refuse to donate blood if you can, as you may be the next needy.” “You are Rock Star in someone’s life, donate blood.”

This day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner. He was born on 14 June 1868 and was awarded the Nobel Prize for the discovery of the ABO blood group system. Blood supports complex medical and surgical procedures and is a necessary resource for planned treatments and urgent interventions. Here are quotes and slogans that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them On World blood donor day 2022.

World Blood Donor Day Images and Wallpapers

World Blood Donor Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

World Blood Donor Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

(Photo Credits: Pixabay)

World Blood Donor Day (photo Credit: Getty)

The day is celebrated with a different theme every year. Last year it was observed with the theme "give blood and keep the world-beating." World Blood Donor Day 2022 will be observed with the theme of "blood donation as an act of solidarity." Join the effort and save lives. Here are quotes and slogans that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day. Wishing everyone Happy World Blood Donor Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).