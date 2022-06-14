Even today, patients lose their lives due to a lack of blood. It is believed that the main reason behind the lack of available blood in the banks is the stigma and fear attached to blood donation. Every year on June 14, 'World Blood Donor Day is celebrated all over the country. Its main purpose is to motivate people to blood donation. Many people often shy away from donating blood due to a lack of proper information. There also exist many myths surrounding blood donation. What better day than today, World Blood Donor Day to share with you how one can save the life of someone in need by successful blood donation. World Blood Donor Day 2022: WHO Urges Blood Donors To Join the Effort To Save Lives.

Who Can Donate Blood?

A person who is healthy and aged 18 to 65 years

Weighs at least 50 or more. In some countries, blood donors must weigh at least 45 kg to donate.

Blood donors should not have diseases like HIV, Hepatitis B or C.

If you have a cold, flu, sore throat, chills, stomach worms or any other infection then you must not donate.

It is necessary to meet the minimum haemoglobin level to donate blood. For this, tests are done at the donation site.

Blood Donation Dos and Don'ts

1. To donate blood, you must be between 18 and 65 years of age and weigh at least 45 kg. If this does not happen, the person donating blood may feel weak and dizzy.

2. The second and most important condition of blood donation is that the person has not smoked for 2 hours before donating blood and has not consumed alcohol in the body till about 24 hours before. People who do not smoke or drink alcohol in any way are considered to be the best for blood donation.

3. One should not go hungry before blood donation. They must eat something before donating blood, and he must get up to 8 hours of sleep.

4. Blood pressure of a person is measured before blood donation. At the same time, haemoglobin in the blood is also tested. Blood donors must have a haemoglobin count of up to 12.5g / dL.

5. Also when donating blood one should keep calm and not be alarmed by the blood in the bag. Some people have a phobia of seeing their own blood.

6. After donating blood, the person needs to lie down comfortably for about 10 minutes. On the other hand, you should get up only after being checked by the doctor. Also after donating blood one should consume some kind of healthy fluids. People often prefer to drink fruit juice.

After blood donation, you may be asked to stay in the waiting room for 10 to 15 minutes. This is so that the doctor can observe that you do not have any problem. After blood donation, the person is advised to eat light food. But you should also not forget to keep yourself completely hydrated. If you exercise, avoid doing a heavy workout that day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).