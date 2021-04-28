The World Day for Safety and Health at Work will be observed on April 28, 2021, to focus on strategies to strengthen national occupational safety and health (OSH) systems to build resilience, in order to face crises now and in the future. The campaign will be organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) which will draw on lessons learned and experiences from the world of work. Since emerging as a global crisis in early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had profound impact everywhere. The pandemic has touched nearly every aspect of the world of work. On the occasion of World Day For Safety & Health at Work 2021, we share with you five precautions to take at work amid COVID-19.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021 focuses on leveraging the elements of an OSH system as set out in the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 2006. The world day report examines how the current crisis demonstrates the importance of strengthening these OSH systems, including occupational health services, at both the national and undertaking levels. Now let us see few precautions that should be taken at the workplace during the tough time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five Precautions to Take at Work Amid COVID-19

1. Carry a hand sanitizer or paper soap and water with you.

2. Wear a face mask or face cover before stepping out of the home. You can also wear a face shield to protect yourself.

3. Make sure to wipe the high-touch areas of your four-wheeler or two-wheeler before using them.

4. Employees who have acute respiratory illness symptoms like a cough or shortness of breath upon arrival at work, or become sick during the day, should be separated from other employees and sent home immediately.

5. Avoid using lifts whenever possible and if you have to use it, do not touch the buttons with your hands.

6. Avoid touching anything, or even the door handle, other than what's absolutely required while in the office. If you have to touch, you must wash your hands.

7. Greet people from a distance instead of shaking their hands.

If you are one who falls under the category of essential business, then you should definitely abide by the above-mentioned precautions. On World Day For Safety & Health at Work 2021, you should educate your friends and loved ones to take necessary precautionary measures while moving out for work, which thereby will help avoid the spread of COVID-19 disease.

