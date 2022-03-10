World Kidney Day is a global health awareness campaign observed every year on the second Thursday of March. This year it will be observed on March 10. World Kidney Day focuses on the importance of kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.

Diabetes is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney disease. Therefore, yoga comes to rescue those who are diabetic or go through kidney-related issues. As you observe World Kidney Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of yoga asanas that are helpful in improving kidney functions. World Kidney Day 2022 Date, Theme & Significance: Symptoms, Causes & Preventive Measures to Raise Awareness About Kidney Health.

Camel Pose

This is a very helpful asana in stretching your core muscles and it can also help improve blood circulation as well as the body’s circulating system. You just have to try doing 10 counts of this slowly with the correct breathing pattern.

Naukasana

Also known as the boat pose, this asana is really helpful in maintaining a strong core. If practiced regularly, it has unbelievable benefits. Just hold in the pose for 3-5 seconds in the beginning and try doing 10 repetitions of naukasana every day.

Kandharasana

Kandharasana works majorly on your pelvic and glutes. It also tones all the organs in the abdomen. Doing 10 counts of Kandharasana every day will be very helpful in strengthening your shoulders.

Vajrasana

Vajrasana is good to boost the functioning of the digestive system. It is the only asana that can be practiced just after having food. But it should be avoided if you have any knee or ankle injuries.

Chakrasana

Also known as the wheel pose, it enhances the purification and circulation of blood and gives peace and clarity of thoughts. It also helps in removing tiredness from one’s body.

World Kidney Day is all about raising awareness about taking care of the kidneys. Yoga is one natural therapy to help you stay healthy and fit. Following the above-mentioned asanas regularly might help you stay away from kidney-related disorders. Wishing everyone Happy World Kidney Day 2022!

