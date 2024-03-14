World Kidney Day is a global health awareness campaign observed annually on the second Thursday of March. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health, the prevalence of kidney diseases, and the ways to prevent and treat them. World Kidney Day 2024 will be observed on March 14. The campaign was initiated in 2006 by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF). Since then, it has grown into a global movement involving healthcare professionals, patients, policymakers, and the general public. As you observe World Kidney Day 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of foods you must eat and avoid for a healthy kidney.

Foods to Eat for Healthy Kidneys

Leafy Greens: Vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which support overall kidney health and help reduce the risk of kidney stones.

Berries: Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can help protect the kidneys from damage and promote overall health.

Fish: Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce the risk of kidney disease.

Whole Grains: Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread are high in fibre and nutrients, which can help maintain healthy blood pressure and reduce the risk of kidney disease.

Garlic: Garlic contains sulphur compounds that have been shown to have protective effects on the kidneys and may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of kidney disease.

Foods to Avoid for Healthy Kidneys

Processed Foods: Processed foods like fast food, frozen meals, and packaged snacks often contain high levels of sodium, preservatives, and unhealthy fats, contributing to high blood pressure and kidney damage. 4 Types Of Foods That Should Stop Eating Today If You Have Chronic Kidney Disease.

Red Meat: Consuming too much red meat, especially processed meats like bacon and sausage, can increase the risk of kidney disease due to their high protein and phosphorus content.

Sugary Drinks: Beverages like soda, fruit juice, and energy drinks are high in added sugars, which can contribute to obesity, diabetes, and kidney damage if consumed in excess.

High-Sodium Foods: Foods high in sodium, such as canned soups, processed meats, and salty snacks, can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of kidney disease and kidney stones.

Excessive Alcohol: Drinking alcohol in excess can put a strain on the kidneys and liver, leading to dehydration, high blood pressure, and an increased risk of kidney disease. It's important to consume alcohol in moderation and stay hydrated with water.

In addition to these dietary recommendations, maintaining a healthy weight, staying hydrated with water, and avoiding smoking are also important for kidney health. Wishing everyone a Happy World Kidney Day 2024!

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

