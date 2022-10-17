World Menopause Day was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Menopause Society (IMS) to raise awareness about the condition and its impact on the lives of women. It is a part of World Menopause Month observed in October every year. This day talks about a condition that affects all women but isn’t talked about enough and it also aims to encourage further research on this condition, since not much is known about it. Menopause refers to the natural decline of a woman’s reproductive hormones between the ages of 45 and 55. This is the time when the body experiences its last menstrual cycle and some common symptoms of the condition include hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, and sleep disturbances. Read on to know more about the date, theme of the year, significance and ways of observing World Menopause Day 2022. World Mental Health Day 2022 Messages: Netizens Share Inspiring Quotes, Images, Thoughts and Sayings To Raise Awareness About Mental Health Disorders.

Date and Theme of World Menopause Day 2022

As World Menopause Month is observed in the whole of October, World Menopause Day is observed on October 18 every year. It was established in 1984 to spread awareness about the condition which can result in increased anxiety and depression. It is also known that women are more at risk of developing heart disease and osteoporosis after menopause. The theme for the year 2022 according to the International Menopause Society is ‘Cognition and Mood.’ World Health Day 2022 Date, Theme and Significance: What is the History of World Health Day? Everything You Need to Know About This Day!

Significance and How to Observe World Menopause Day

This international day is observed not just to raise awareness, but also to encourage medical research for a condition that affects about half the world’s population. It has also been found difficult to hold conversations about menopause since menopause and its effects aren’t discussed freely. Since the inception of the day, the aim has been to start conversations about the condition and to prepare for its effects so that women can lead healthier and better lives. The ways of observing this day and this month are by spreading awareness about the issue and initiating conversations on social media. You can also reach out to someone undergoing menopause and work with your community leaders to hold discussions with healthcare providers.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).