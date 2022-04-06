World Health Day is celebrated every year to create awareness about a specific theme to highlight a concern area that is a priority for the World Health Organization. The day holds a lot of significance for the organization to work on issues on a global scale for the betterment of the world. First observed in 1949, World Health Day was one of the first official acts of the WHO after its formation. WHO Calls for Quality Care for Women, Newborns Post Childbirth.

World Health Day 2022 Date

Every year, World Health Day is celebrated on April 7, but it wasn't the first date set, initially WHO decided that it should be celebrated on July 22 but later changed it to gain more students' participation. Since 1950 every year the theme for the day is different and is kept to focus on issues that need priority.

World Health Day 2022 Theme

Since the inception of the day, WHO has always set a theme to raise awareness about concerns that the public should know about and issues that require the organization's attention. This year's theme is 'Our Planet, Our Health' circling around the current pandemic, and the issues that are heightened, for this specific year a polluted planet, and an increasing incidence of diseases as a consequence.

World Health Day History

World Health Organization is one of the main bodies of the United Nations, responsible for bringing resolutions for issues that plague the world, pertaining to health and wellbeing.

In December 1945, the authorities of Brazil and China proposed the production of a global well-being association, that is comprehensive and totally free from any administration abilities.

A large portion of a year after the fact, in New York, in July 1946, the constitution of the World Health Organization was supported. Said constitution went into force on April 7, 1948, as 61 nations consented to in arrangement for the origin of the NGO.

As one of the main authority demonstrations of WHO, they made the festival World Health Day.

World Health Day Significance

The world observes this day to bring forth the issues and also celebrate the resolutions that will solve the problems and it does so by organizing events and activities that create interest amongst the people and make them keener to find out more about the day. The day is tied in with making mindfulness of the medical problems of the destitute and the less lucky in unfortunate areas all over the planet, as well as reminding us to be appreciative of our wellbeing and to take better care of ourselves, especially in this pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).