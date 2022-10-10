Mental Health Day is an annual observance marked to promote and raise awareness of mental health problems. The event mobilizes efforts to support mental health every year on 10 October. The theme for World Mental Health Day 2022 is "make mental health and well-being for all a global priority". The international occasion provides an opportunity for all the people, individuals and organizations working on mental health issues to talk about their work and what all actions need to be taken to make mental health care a reality for people across the sphere. Netizens also shared World Mental Health Day 2022 messages, quotes, images and sayings on Twitter. World Mental Health Day 2022: Healthcare Experts Suggest Need For More Psychiatrists and Support Systems For Tackling Mental Health Issues.

World Mental Health Day 2022 Tweets

Today is World Mental Health day! And we need to talk ABOUT it. Mental Health Matters! Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It is important at every stage of life, from childhood to adulthood. pic.twitter.com/2RzUU39Ewb — 𝐒𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐢𝐢❀{Mental health matters} (@Smriii7) October 10, 2022

World Mental Health Day Images

Selamat Hari Kesehatan Mental Sedunia (World Mental Health Day) 10 Oktober. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tRDYPGyBfv — ZHANG YIXING INDONESIA (@XbackINA) October 10, 2022

World Mental Health Day Messages

Today is World Mental Health Day! Remember that mental health is just as important as physical health. It should be a priority too 💯 For those who are struggling, you’re not alone in this fight. You’ll get through this. You are important, necessary, and loved! 🤗💪🧠💚 pic.twitter.com/eaNlOI4sA1 — Ms. Glends 🤎🤍💜 (@_justafanac) October 10, 2022

Mental Health Day 2022 Quotes

This day marks the World Mental Health Day, let this day be a reminder for us that mental health is an important aspect of our health and seeking support is a sign of strength and never a weakness. #WMHD2022 pic.twitter.com/mVtkNmPJkH — Myday Care Corner (@MydayCareCorner) October 10, 2022

World Mental Health Day Sayings

tomorrow is world mental health day, an important day to all of us. i hope you can be kinder to yourself, i hope you remember that you’re not a burden, you’re lovely just the way you are—none of your flaws make you worth less, celebrate it by doing something that brings you peace pic.twitter.com/NaLeOq4wrh — 🥣 (@retrockstar) October 9, 2022

