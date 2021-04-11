World Parkinson's Day is observed annually on April 11 to make people aware of this disease. A live event is held for people across the UK Parkinson’s community to connect, learn, and get inspired. The month of April is also observed as Parkinson's Awareness Month. This day is observed on the birthday of James Parkinson who was a neurologist, geologist, scientist, and activist. He was born on April 11, 1755, and died on December 21, 1824. Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Parkinson's Day 2021, we bring you seven facts about this nervous system disorder.

Symptoms often begin on one side of your body and usually remain worse on that side, even after symptoms begin to affect both sides. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement. In Parkinson's disease, certain nerve cells (neurons) in the brain gradually break down or die. On World Parkinson's Day, you should play a part in the latest developments in Parkinson’s research. Let us explore some facts. Lower Risk of Parkinson's Disease Associated with Prostate Medication.

Facts About Parkinson's Disease

1. The cause for Parkinson’s remains largely unknown. Genetics cause about 10 to 15 percent of all Parkinson's. The other 85 to 90 percent of cases are classified as sporadic.

2. Medication is the most common treatment for Parkinson along with surgical therapy and lifestyle modifications, like rest and exercise can help manage the disease.

3. The progression of symptoms is often a bit different from one person to another due to the diversity of the disease.

4. People with Parkinson's disease also develop non-movement symptoms like fatigue, hallucination, delusion, and erectile dysfunction.

5. People with Parkinson's disease look serious, depressed, or mad, but many times it’s just that this disorder is causing muscles in the face to be stiff or take a long time to move.

6. A change in handwriting, specifically handwriting that’s gotten smaller over time or crowded, is an early indicator of Parkinson's disease.

7. The Parkinson’s Foundation recommends people diagnosed with this nervous system disorder should seek out a movement disorders specialist.

On the occasion of World Parkinson's Day 2021, try to hear out from the people who are suffering from this nervous disorder as to how they manage their day-to-day routine. Find out ways to know more about the people suffering from Parkinson's disease and take steps to make them feel happy.

