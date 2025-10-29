New York, October 29: Multiple northern US states may catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis this week as geomagnetic activity intensifies, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The rare celestial display could be visible as far south as the northern tier of the contiguous US between Tuesday night, October 28, and Wednesday night, October 29.

The Kp index, which tracks geomagnetic activity, is expected to fluctuate between active and storm levels from early October 28 through the evening of October 29. The SWPC forecasts minor (G1) geomagnetic storms, with a chance of moderate (G2) activity if solar winds strengthen. Northern Lights To Be Visible This Week: Where and How To Catch the Best View of Aurora Borealis? Everything To Know About the Magical Phenomenon As Spring Equinox Effect Begins.

Northern Lights To Be Visible in the US

According to NOAA forecasters, elevated solar wind speeds are being driven by a large coronal hole on the Sun and the lingering effects of a weak coronal mass ejection (CME) that reached Earth on October 27. This interaction with Earth’s magnetic field boosts the chances of auroras lighting up the night sky.

List of US States Where the Northern Lights Will Be Visible Tonight

As per the NOAA’s latest aurora forecast map, as many as 14 states are within or near the “aurora view line.” These US states include Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington, Idaho, South Dakota, Michigan, Vermont, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Iowa, and New York. Northern Lights in Russia: Aurora Borealis Seen Over Lake Ladoga, Video Goes Viral.

The strongest visibility is expected in northern Alaska, while regions along the US-Canadian border, particularly in Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota, have the best chances in the lower 48. However, according to experts, clear skies, low light pollution, and a bit of luck will be essential for a successful Northern Lights sighting. For skywatchers in the northern US and much of Canada, Tuesday and Wednesday nights will offer the best viewing window for one of nature’s most breathtaking light shows.

