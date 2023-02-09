Dark circles and eyebags are often articulated in the same breath. But there’s a little difference between the two. Dark circles are characterized by the darkening of the under-eye skin, while eye bags pertain to the swelling around the eyes. Stress, anxiety, sedentary lifestyle, lack of adequate sleep are not the only factors that cause dark circles. Allergies, excessive salt intake, smoking, consumption of Alcohol, unhealthy diet and chronic sinus problems are the additional factors that can cause such distress. To get rid of these, the below-mentioned home remedies could be applied with proper caution. P.S. Do remember before applying any new remedy, the results may vary and prior patch test is recommended strictly. Face Yoga for Dark Circles: Easy Asanas to Get Rid of Raccoon Eyes for Good.

Cucumber

Cucumber (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Grate some raw potatoes or cucumber and place the shreds on your eyes. Relax and remove them after 10-12 minutes. Alternatively, you can also extract the juice of potatoes or cucumbers. Take a cotton ball, soak it in the juice, and place it over your eyes. Make sure the entire area around the dark circles is covered. Leave it for 1-3 minutes and wash off with cold water. In case you are in a hurry, directly place slices of cucumber or potato on your eyes.

Sweet Almond Oil

Sweet Almond Oil (Photo Credits: MaxPixel.Net)

Dab 2-3 drops of sweet almond oil on a cotton ball. Apply it to the dark circles and massage it into your skin. Leave it on overnight and wash it off in the morning. Do this every night before sleeping until the dark circles fade.

Green Tea

Green Tea (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

Let the tea bags chill in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Then, squeeze out the extra liquid and apply it to your under-eye area. Leave the tea bags on for 15 to 30 minutes.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Make a paste by blending tomato and lemon juice. Apply this around your eyes and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly. Do this once or twice a week.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera Gel (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Before hitting the sack, gently apply Aloe Vera gel under the eyes and massage for 5-7 minutes. Don’t rinse unless you feel sticky and uncomfortable.