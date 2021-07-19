Dark Circles, also known Periorbital Hyperpigmentation (POH) is one of the most common problems that men and women face alike in today's busy day and age. Hyperpigmentation around the eyes can worsen if you are not resting enough, stress or due to lack of sleep. Lack of sleep also makes the skin around your eyes dull and baggy. While it is best you meet an expert for staying wary of any underlying conditions you may have, you can manage dark circles using some natural tips at home.

Consume And Apply Cucumber: Cucumber is an amazing superfood with cooling effects. You can both apply it around your eyes and also consume it. This classic beauty food is also known to keep your skin hydrated. It also contains collagen-boosting silica and vitamins A, C, E and K, that is known to lighten dark circles.

Tomatoes Can Work Wonders: Tomatoes contain antioxidants which protect the nerves of the skin under our eyes and also improve blood circulation. Tomatoes contain lycopene, lutein, beta carotene, curactin and vitamin C which keep the skin healthy.

Use Tea Bags: Tea-bags can also help you get rid of dark circles. Take tea bags and keep it in the fridge for some time. When they cool down, place them on the eyes. Do this process as many times as you can at home.

Face Yoga and Meditation: When it comes to home remedies, yoga and meditation have been known to be the most effective. Practicing yoga and meditation for a few minutes at home will not only help reduce dark circles, impact your overall health for good. Face Yoga for Dark Circles: Easy Asanas to Get Rid of Raccoon Eyes for Good.

Rose Water: When it comes to skin rejuvenation, rose water has no match. You can use it to clean and refresh your skin as well as to remove dark circles. Soak cotton in rose water and place them on the dark circles for a few minutes for best results.

Raw Potatoes: You'll need to take some raw potato juice and rub them under the eyes for 10-15 minutes before you let them dry for some time. After that wash off with cold water. This will help the dark circles lighten because potato is a natural bleach. Apart from removing dark circles, potato also reduces swelling around the eyes.

How to Remove Dark Circles Naturally (Watch Video):

Apart from the tips mentioned above, work around stress management, get enough sleep, drink enough water, and decrease your screen time to get the best results.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

