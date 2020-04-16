How to Make Alcohol at Home? Easy Step-by-Step Method to Brew Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol Using 3 Ingredients at Home (Watch Video)

How to make alcohol (Ethanol) at home? (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

How to make alcohol aka ethanol at home? While it is quite an easy process, may people remain curious about the brewing process. You can make ethanol at home using a simple solution. For those who do not know, Ethanol is what alcohol and alcoholic beverages are primarily composed of. Alcohol in any form whether beer, wine, or spirits like vodka, gin, baijiu, tequila, rum, whisky, brandy consists of Ethanol. It is responsible for creating psychoactive effects. However, it is important to note that Ethanol, or ethyl alcohol is a type of alcohol that is consumable but it is different from methanol, the simplest form of alcohol which is highly poisonous and drinking, just a small amount of methanol can lead to blindness, or death, so be cautious! The major difference between ethanol and alcohol is that all ethanol is alcohol, but not all alcohols are ethanol. Health Benefits of Drinking Alcohol: Different Types of Liquor and its Advantages.

Ethanol is sometimes called grain alcohol because it majorly is produced by grain fermentation. The process of making ethanol at home is quite easy. It may take a few days and quite some sterilisation of things used, but the ingredients used are very less aka only sugar, distilled water, yeast and some sterilised utensils. So here's how you can make alcohol (ethanol) at home:

Things you will need:

Distilled water and sugar at a ratio of 400 grams of sugar per 1 litre of water.

Brewing Yeast (It is preferable if you used yeast with high alcohol tolerance so that it is able to ferment alcohol correctly)

A utensil to brew and another to boil water(both sterilised to that you do not introduce unwanted pathogens to your brew)

Method:

Bring the distilled water to boil in a clean utensil for sometime and add regular sugar(sucrose) to it while stirring it. It is important that the pH of the substrate is about 4.5 and 5.5 pH for the biochemical process to take place. Keep stirring until the sugar is dissolved it is ok for your mix to look cloudy and now clear. Once the sugar dissolves completely, let the solution to cool down to below 40 degrees centigrade. Now in a separate sterilised utensil mix brewing year with water. Warning: do not use boiling water otherwise it will now allow the yeast to survive. Follow the manufacturer's instruction. Now add the yeast into the solution and mix well. Take a sterilisation utensil. An airtight container is preferred that is specifically used to brew alcohol, ideally that doesn't allow oxygen in. Leave the solution for about 2-4 days. You'll see that the solution is still cloudy, you can use activated charcoal to clear the solution and leave it for one more day!

How to make alcohol (ethanol):

It is very important to remember that ethanol is a form of alcohol and alcohol is not in general good for health. Consuming ethanol may have long-term effects on body and health. Low blood pressure (hypotension), low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), nausea, vomiting, excessive urination maybe some of the side effects.