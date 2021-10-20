Happy Karwa Chauth 2021! As the festival of Karva Chauth is approaching and women are busy preparing for this festival in full swing, we are here to help you with Karwa Chauth 2021 makeup tips. Not just your traditional fit, it is also important to plan your makeup look. Most of the women dress up like a bride on the day of Karva Chauth. Today we are going to discuss some tips, that can help you get ready to look like a bride right from base makeup to perfect brows. However, you must understand that it is very important to prep your skin before makeup. The basic ritual is to clean the face, use a toner and moisturize the skin. You can use primer oil, to begin with, and apply it on your skin before you applying foundation, to help give you smooth skin. Karwa Chauth 2021 Fashion: Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi Saree for Sooryavanshi Promotions Is a Dream Festive Outfit! (View Pics).

Applying blush gives a natural glow. Some people use lipstick as a blush but one must apply it directly. You can dab the lipstick lightly with your finger and rub it on the cheek until you get a natural colour.

Apply a good moisturizer on the forehead, cheeks, nose and chin.

Apply golden bronze colour eyeshadow and blend it well.

After this, highlight the eyes with the help of a highlighter, fill in the eyebrows with the help of an eyebrow palette and clear brow gel.

Apply liner starting from the outer corner of the eye to the inner corner. Make a small stroke on the outer part of the eyes. After that, complete the eye makeup, apply mascara and a hint of kajal. To give a smokey look to the eyes, apply brown and black eyeshadow together.

The colour of the lip liner should match the colour of your lipstick. After that, use a good lip gloss to give a tinge of shimmer to the lips.

Apply kajal on both the bottom and top lash line and then two coats of volume mascara so that it accentuates the eyes.

To keep the kajal from smudging, set it with a matte black powder eyeshadow. Then apply an eyeshadow of the colour of your choice.

Use a liquid highlighter for glowing skin. Use it on the face before foundation.

To give your face a more natural look, fill them well with brown powder. However, while doing them, keep in mind that they look real.

Waterproof makeup, especially eyeliner and mascara is important. If you want to make the mascara waterproof at home, then use Translucent Powder after one coat of the mascara. Use loose powder for the skin as well if you have dry skin, while for oily skin use compact powder.

