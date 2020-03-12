Khizer Ishtiaq, The Voyage of a Typical Student to Being The Youngest Entrepreneur

Khizer Ishtiaq (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Success comes to those who work hard for it". It does not quantify one's age instead those who understand the importance of time, success impulsively Enthralled towards them.

Khizer Ishtiaq is a quintessential paradigm of modern time. Khizer Ishtiaq is a young entrepreneur from Pakistan. The Founder of two companies, the first one Zerteck Digital

and the other one is Crictribune. Commenced with his work as a freelancer when he was in the 8th class. At this age, people hardly think of entrepreneurship and other stuff when he was busy figuring out the space of freelancing.

He kick-started acquiring knowledge from various social media platforms primarily YouTube and gradually embellished his skills for him in the beginning communication was creating a barrier between him and his accomplishment but he worked considerably hard and learned a lot of abilities from internet

and now he is one of the youngest entrepreneurs from Pakistan who has earned a milestone at a very green age.

But his entrepreneurial agilities and proficiency made him yearn more to comprehend and correlate more. Now becoming an inspiration for multifarious people, who want to be like him he is still going ahead with passionate attitude. We wish him all the best for the future.We wish him good luck future.