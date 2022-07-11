Kirk B. hails from the capital of Tennessee, Nashville . His age is around thirty one years old as of 2022 and he's a yank by status. His date of birth is the twentieth of May 1991. His zodiac sign is a Taurus.

He is an artist with a proactive approach and has painted the canvas of his dreams with the colours of his consistency and chronic efforts.

His tough childhood played a vital role in his life that motivated him to gravitate towards music and pursue a career within the same. As a child, Kirk B. listened to a spread of music and learned to understand them all.

Kirk B. is a rising singer, rapper, Hip Hop creator, entrepreneur, and music producer from the United States. He’s famous for his spirited music and superb temperament. Kirk B. brings numerous cultural influences like reggae vibes from his Jamaican parents in his music that helped raise him. He strives to achieve that his music is not just known on the far side for mere translation, but rather a means that leaves a mark with the perceiver when given an ear.

