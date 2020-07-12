Mahdi Parsafar is a big name in the field of sports and bodybuilding. He has worked hard to make a mark for himself in Iran. Mahdi has worked in this field for more than 10 years. As he is a sports manager, he has a great eye for talent. He understands the athletes and their needs and help them make their dream come true.

Mahdi Parsafar has worked with some great sports and bodybuilding personalities like Baitullah Abbasport and Hadi Choopan. With such great range, reach and experience, he has built more confidence in himself. He now wants to represent Iranian bodybuilders at an international level.

After Baitullah's demise in 2015, Mahdi worked 10 times harder to represent Iranian bodybuilders at the international level. He said, "Baito’s loss was very personal to me. I worked with him for several years and his sudden demise left me shocked. But he always dreamt to take Iran on a new level of bodybuilding."

When Mahdi collaborated with his childhood friend Hadi Choopan, they changed the entire picture of bodybuilding in Iran. From working out together to helping the aspiring athletes, they made sure they encourage great talents. About Hadi, Mahdi Parsafar said he is fortunate to know an athlete like him.

With his strong connection, Mahdi helped in getting an American visa for the bodybuilders in Iran. After coming third in Mr Olympia, a huge bodybuilding competition in the USA, Mahdi decided to represent more Iranian talent at global level. With his guidance, reach and popularity, he has helped the native bodybuilders in Iran. Mahdi's dream is almost a reality now.