Pratik Vitthal Mohite, the world's shortest bodybuilder, with a height of 3 feet 4 inches, married his dream girl, Jayaa, who is 4 feet 2 inches tall, earlier this month. However, he shared about it on his Instagram profile on Tuesday (March 14). It was a private function attended by his close family members and friends.

He achieved a milestone in his life last year when he participated in a competition, "the shortest competitive bodybuilder (male) in the world", making the Guinness World Record. According to a Daily Mail report, he met his partner around four years ago, and the two got engaged later.

The 28-year-old bodybuilder is also an Instagram influencer. He has been posting fitness videos on his account and has many followers. As many as 2 lakh people follow him on Instagram. Bihar: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Drunk Man Forgets to Attend His Own Wedding in Bhagalpur (Watch Video).

He has filled his Instagram wall with his marriage pictures and videos from Haldi ceremony to marriage. The 22-year-old bride also looks ravishing in the pictures of the marriage rituals. They married following traditional Maharashtrian marriage rituals. Odisha Drivers’ Strike: Groom, Family Walk 28 km for Wedding Due to Drivers’ Strike in Rayagada (Watch Video).

Both bride and groom can be seen dancing and enjoying their marriage journey. Pratik Vitthal Mohite began his career in bodybuilding in the year 2012. Although he struggled initially, in 2016, he participated in a bodybuilding competition.

