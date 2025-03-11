March 11, 2025, Special Days: The month of March in the 2025 annual calendar hosts a lot of important days, observed as major festivities, important holidays, birthdays, birth and death anniversaries, and more. On March 11, World Plumbing Day is marked to spread awareness of the importance of plumbing in protecting public health. In Maharashtra, March 11 is marked as the Balidan Din, also known as Balidan Diwas, to commemorate the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the brave Maratha warrior and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sai Bhonsale.

People also look for the sunrise and sunset timings each day to observe important occasions. It must be noted that the sunrise time today, March 11 is 06:50 AM and the sunset time is 06:47 PM. However, the timings vary depending on which part of the country you are residing. There are several famous March 11 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals and Events Falling on March 11, 2025 (Tuesday)

World Plumbing Day

Balidan Diwas

Sunrise Time: 06:50 AM

Sunset Time: 06:47 PM

Famous March 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Tricia O'Neil

Harvey Mandel

Mark Metcalf

Elias Koteas

Peter Berg

Jeffrey Nordling

Alex Kingston

Lisa Loeb

Wallace Langham

Poonam Pandey

Douglas Adams

Death Anniversaries on March 11

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Punyatithi

