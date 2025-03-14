March 14, 2025, Special Days: March 14, 2025, is a day of diverse celebrations across cultures and fields. The vibrant festival of Holi, also known as Dol Purnima or Dolyatra, is celebrated in India with colours, joy, and togetherness. Vasanta Purnima and Phalguna Purnima mark significant full moon observances in the Hindu calendar. Karadaiyan Nombu is a Tamil ritual where married women pray for their husbands' longevity. Meena Sankranti signifies the transition of the Sun into the Pisces zodiac. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti commemorates the birth of the spiritual leader and saint. Astronomical enthusiasts can witness the Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse and the March Full Moon. Pi Day and the International Day of Mathematics celebrate the importance of numbers and mathematical discoveries.

Environmentalists observe the International Day of Action for Rivers to promote water conservation. Dog Theft Awareness Day highlights the importance of pet safety. Genius Day and Celebrate Scientists Day honour intelligence and scientific contributions. Legal Assistants Day recognises the efforts of legal professionals. Food lovers can indulge in National Potato Chip Day. In Japan, White Day is celebrated as a day for gifting in return for Valentine's presents. World Sleep Day raises awareness about the importance of healthy sleep, while Science Education Day in Karnataka, India, promotes learning in scientific fields. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 14, 2025 (Friday)

Holi Vasanta Purnima Phalguna Purnima Dol Purnima Dolyatra Karadaiyan Nombu Meena Sankranti Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse March Full Moon Crowdfunding Day Dog Theft Awareness Day Genius Day Celebrate Scientists Day International Day of Action For Rivers International Day of Mathematics Legal Assistants Day National Potato Chip Day Pi Day Science Education Day in Karnataka, India White Day in Japan World Sleep Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 14, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:47 am on Friday, 14 March 2025 (IST)

6:47 am on Friday, 14 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:47 pm on Friday, 14 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Albert Einstein (14 March 1879 - 18 April 1955) Simone Biles Stephen Curry Aamir Khan Jamie Bell Michael Caine Antoni Porowski Ansel Elgort Dan Crenshaw Albert II, Prince of Monaco Billy Crystal Daniel Gillies Rohit Shetty Farida Jalal Irom Chanu Sharmila Anuradha Patel Sarvadaman D. Banerjee Eden Silva James Vince

Death Anniversaries on March 14

Indian actor and film producer Dada Kondke died on 14 March 1998 (age 65 years) Indian poet and writer Vinda Karandikar died on 14 March 2010 (age 91 years)

March 13, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2025 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).