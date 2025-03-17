March 18, 2025, Special Days: March 18, 2025, is marked by a diverse range of observances. Global Recycling Day highlights the importance of recycling in preserving the environment. Goddess of Fertility Day is a spiritual observance celebrating fertility and new beginnings. National 3-D Day recognises advancements in three-dimensional technology across various fields. National Biodiesel Day promotes the use of biodiesel as a sustainable energy source. National Supreme Sacrifice Day honours those who have given their lives for the greater good. Transit Driver Appreciation Day acknowledges the hard work of public transport drivers. World Social Work Day celebrates the contributions of social workers in improving lives and communities. In India, Ordnance Factories’ Day commemorates the establishment of the country’s ordnance factories, which play a crucial role in defence manufacturing. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 18, 2025 (Tuesday)

Global Recycling Day Goddess Of Fertility Day National 3-D Day National Biodiesel Day National Supreme Sacrifice Day Transit Driver Appreciation Day World Social Work Day Ordnance Factories' Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 18, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:44 am on Friday, 18 March 2025 (IST)

6:44 am on Friday, 18 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:49 pm on Friday, 18 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Shashi Kapoor (18 March 1938 - 4 December 2017) Lily Collins Adam Levine Queen Latifah Grover Cleveland (18 March 1837 - 24 June 1908) Neville Chamberlain (18 March 1869 - 9 November 1940) Wilfred Owen (18 March 1893 - 4 November 1918) Vanessa Williams Brendan Schaub Sutton Foster Dane Cook David Lloyd Sriram Balaji Pierre-Hugues Herbert Rajeev Ram Prithviraj Chavan Ratna Pathak Alisha Chinai Nikhil Nanda Navin Nischol (18 March 1946 - 19 March 2011) Sumeet Sachdev D. V. Sadananda Gowda

Death Anniversaries on March 18

English actress Natasha Richardson died on 18 March 2009 (age 45 years) English cricketer and coach Bob Woolmer died on 18 March 2007 (age 58 years)

