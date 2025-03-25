March 26, 2025, Special Days: March 26, 2025, is a day of national pride, health awareness, and unique celebrations. Independence Day of Bangladesh marks the country's liberation from Pakistan in 1971, honouring the sacrifices made for freedom. In the United States, American Red Cross Giving Day encourages donations and support for humanitarian efforts, while Black Marriage Day celebrates the strength and love within Black marriages.

Health awareness is highlighted with Epilepsy Awareness Day, also known as Purple Day, which spreads knowledge about epilepsy and supports those affected. Good Hair Day promotes confidence and self-love by embracing all hair types and styles. Environmental appreciation is reflected in Manatee Appreciation Day, raising awareness about the conservation of these gentle marine creatures. Professionals in governance are recognised on National Governance Professionals Day, acknowledging their role in maintaining organisational integrity.

Food lovers can enjoy National Spinach Day, promoting the benefits of the nutritious leafy green, and Whole Grain Sampling Day, which encourages healthier eating habits. Hawaiians observe Prince Kuhio Day, honouring Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole for his contributions to Hawaiian culture and leadership. Lastly, National Solitude Day is a reminder of the importance of personal reflection and self-care. With its mix of history, advocacy, and cultural appreciation, March 26 is a day of meaningful observances. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

Independence Day of Bangladesh American Red Cross Giving Day Black Marriage Day Epilepsy Awareness Day Purple Day Good Hair Day Manatee Appreciation Day National Governance Professionals Day National Spinach Day Prince Kuhio Day National Solitude Day Whole Grain Sampling Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 26, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:37 am on Wednesday, 26 March 2025 (IST)

Sunset Time: 6:51 pm on Wednesday, 26 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 26 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Keira Knightley Larry Page Nancy Pelosi Bhad Bhabie Archana Puran Singh Madhoo Shaheer Sheikh Aneri Vajani Prakash Raj Kedar Jadhav Unmukt Chand Jennifer Grey Leslie Mann Amy Smart Alan Arkin James Caan Martin Short Mikel Arteta

