March 4, 2025, Special Days: March 4, 2025, marks several special observances worldwide. National Safety Day promotes workplace safety and health awareness, while World Obesity Day raises awareness about obesity prevention and management. The World Day of Fight against Sexual Exploitation highlights efforts to combat human trafficking and exploitation. National Sportsmanship Day encourages fair play and ethics in sports. HPV Awareness Day educates people about human papillomavirus and its prevention. Global Day of the Engineer celebrates engineers' contributions to society. Fasnacht Day is a traditional pre-Lenten celebration, especially in Switzerland and parts of the US. Brain Injury Awareness Day spreads knowledge about brain injury prevention and recovery. There are several famous March 4 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 4, 2025 (Tuesday)

National Safety Day World Obesity Day World Day of Fight against Sexual Exploitation National Sportsmanship Day HPV Awareness Day Global Day of the Engineer Fasnacht Day Brain Injury Awareness Day

Famous March 4 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Catherine O'Hara Rohan Bopanna Park Min-young Bobbi Kristina Brown Patricia Heaton Angela White Chaz Bono Neha Sargam Kamalinee Mukherjee Dina Pathak Shraddha Das Landon Donovan Kevin O'Brien Josh Inglis

Death Anniversaries on March 4

Shane Warne died on 4 March 2022 (age 52 years) Iftekhar died on 4 March 1995 (age 75 years)

