Age is just a number when it comes to success. If people dare to have big dreams and be disciplined and consistent towards them, they succeed. It takes a lot to be there and reach there. Meghan Marie Buchanan, an American Instagram Star who has got fame for sharing her lifestyle, fashion photos on her Instagram account. She has assembled over 370K followers on her Instagram. She hails from Albany, NY and is a 21-year-old entrepreneur. She has two older brothers and three sisters. She loves spending time with her dog, friends and family.

How did the journey start for Meghan

Being a fitness freak, Meghan considers the time spent in the gym as the best time of the day. She was a cheerleader throughout her youth and continued while attending Florida Atlantic University. She is a selfie freak. Being in love with clicking pictures of every small moment, Meghan chose this as her career.

Brands which Meghan has worked with

Meghan has promoted the athletic wear brand KEFI. She has shot for many brands such as Fashion Nova, PSD Underwear, REVOLVE, and PrettyLittle Thing. She has also worked with supplement companies such as Goat supplements, Alfa Vitamins, and Pharmastop CBD.

She looks forward to expanding in this area and empower people through her story.