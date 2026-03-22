Mumbai, March 22: Air India is set to introduce a new health and fitness compliance policy for its cabin crew starting May 1, a move that could directly impact duty rosters and salaries. Under the Air India policy, crew members whose Body Mass Index (BMI) falls outside prescribed limits may be removed from active duty and could face loss of pay.

The airline said the policy links eligibility for flying duties to BMI measurements as well as functional fitness assessments. The initiative will apply to both active cabin crew and those currently undergoing training, marking a broader push to standardise health benchmarks across its workforce. Air India’s Canada-Bound Flight AI185 Returns to Delhi After 9 Hours Due to Operational Issue.

Air India New Fitness Rules: BMI Guidelines and Eligibility Criteria

As per the new policy, a BMI between 18 and 24.9 has been defined as the “normal” and preferred range. Crew members with a BMI below 18 will be classified as underweight. While not automatically disqualified, they will be required to clear medical evaluations and functional fitness tests to remain eligible for duty.

Those falling in the BMI range of 25 to 29.9 will be categorised as overweight. They may continue working only if they successfully pass the prescribed functional assessments. However, a BMI of 30 or above will be classified as obese and is considered unacceptable under the policy. Air India Uncovers Massive Employee Leisure Travel Policy Misuse: Over 4,000 Employees Under Scanner for Allegedly Selling Free Tickets and Listing Fake Relatives.

Impact on Duty and Pay

Cabin crew identified as underweight or overweight will be temporarily derostered and required to undergo fitness assessments. If they fail to meet the required standards, they may be placed on leave without pay until compliance is achieved.

For those in the obese category, the policy mandates immediate removal from duty rosters along with loss of pay. These employees will be required to bring their BMI within the acceptable range within a specified timeframe.

Air India officials indicated that corrective measures will be strictly enforced, particularly in cases where BMI levels exceed the permissible threshold.

In its internal communication, the airline said the initial rollout is intended to promote awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and to familiarise employees with the process of adhering to defined weight categories. “The current policy, in the interim, serves as a preparatory measure before the policy with enhanced fitness standards is implemented,” the airline noted.

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