New Delhi, March 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took note of a request made by social media influencer Yuvraj Dua and shared his Instagram reel, reiterating the importance of healthy living while urging people to reduce sugar intake and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Prime Minister Modi reshared Dua's reel on his Instagram story after the online creator made a humorous appeal requesting PM to speak against excessive sugar consumption so that his father would reduce eating sweets.

In the reel, Dua jokingly addressed the Prime Minister, saying that since PM Modi's words carry great influence, especially among elders, a mention during his popular radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" against sweets might convince his father to control his sugar intake. PM Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Elected Government, Surpasses Pawan Kumar Chamling With 8,931 Days in Office.

Social Media Influencer Yuvraj Dua’s Instagram Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Dua (@yuvraj.dua)

"Mr Modi, I have a humble request. Since your words are instructions to my father, if you say something against sugar intake in the next 'Mann Ki Baat', my father's sugar consumption might reduce. Because when we say it, the jalebis don't seem to reduce," Dua said humorously in the reel.

Responding to the request in a light-hearted yet health-focused message, the Prime Minister wrote on Instagram that he would urge not only Dua's father but everyone to reduce sugar intake and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Middle East Conflict: PM Narendra Modi Chairs High-Level Meet To Review Oil, Gas Supply Amid West Asia Tensions.

"I will urge his father (and everyone else out there) to reduce sugar intake, be healthy, be happy!" PM Modi wrote while sharing the reel. Along with the message, the Prime Minister also posted a graphic encouraging people to focus on their well-being.

The social media post highlighted the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption, including diseases and the growing threat of obesity, and also recommended practising yoga to remain fit and active. Dua, a popular digital content creator, has built a strong following on social media over the past few years. His online content often revolves around relatable youth experiences and Delhi-centric humour, which has resonated widely with people.

The interaction quickly drew attention on social media, with many users appreciating the Prime Minister Modi's response to the influencer's request and the broader message promoting healthier lifestyle choices.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 12:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).