One of the most prestigious global events, Miss World 2025, is here, and India is hosting the event for the second consecutive year. Contestants from across the globe are ready to participate in the Miss World 2025 opening ceremony to be held in Hyderabad. This year is the 72nd edition and the beauty pageant’s opening ceremony is set to be held on May 10 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium at 06:30 PM. The international celebration will last for nearly a month at various venues throughout Hyderabad, with the Miss World grand finale night to be held on May 31. While individuals can enjoy the opening gala with an in-person visit, people across the country and the world will be able to watch Miss World 2025 live streaming for the opening ceremony. But where can you watch it online? In this article, we bring you the Miss World 2025 opening ceremony live streaming details and more to enjoy the 72nd Miss World beauty pageant.

Miss World 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in India

Like every year, the Miss World 2025 events will be live-streamed online. Hence, the Miss World 2025 opening ceremony live streaming on May 10 can be watched online at the Miss World YouTube Channel, with updates accessible at the official website of Miss World. In addition, Miss World's official social media pages will provide regular updates. Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan, is representing India. Miss World 2024 winner Krystyna Pyszková will crown her successor at the grand finale event.

Miss World 2025 Opening Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

India is hosting the Miss World event for the second consecutive year. While the 2024 edition was held in Mumbai, this year’s festival is being organised in Telangana’s capital, with elaborate arrangements made by the state government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).