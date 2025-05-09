The 72nd edition of Miss World, or Miss World 2025, is all set to commence on Saturday, May 10, and last until the grand finale on Saturday, May 31. The all-exciting beauty pageant is going to be held in Hyderabad, Telangana, making India host the pageant back-to-back for the first time ever. Miss World 2023, the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai in March 2024. With the official announcement of the Miss World 2025 opening ceremony date, time and venue, fans worldwide cannot keep calm. There are numerous questions on one’s mind, such as the qualification rounds including swimsuit and evening gown rounds, the full schedule till the grand finale date, and so much more.

Who is the Host Country of Miss World 2025?

India is going to be hosting the 72nd Miss World, and it is going to be the third time they are hosting a Miss World pageant. They previously hosted in the year 1996 in Bengaluru and then, 28 years later, in 2024 in Mumbai.

Miss World 2025 Opening Ceremony Date

Miss World 2025 opening ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 10. The 72nd edition of the Miss World festival began on May 7 onwards, however, it is the opening ceremony that will officially kick off the festivities.

Miss World 2025 Opening Ceremony Time in IST

Miss World 2025 opening ceremony in India will begin at 6.30pm IST (Indian Standard Time). So, if you are someone following the events worldwide, you will need to tune in accordingly as per your time zone.

Miss World 2025 Opening Ceremony Venue

72nd Miss World Festival prepares for its magnificent Opening Ceremony at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. However, Miss World 2025 final venue is going to be held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana

What to Expect From Miss World 2025 Opening Ceremony

Telangana is proud to host Miss World 2025 and has left no stone unturned in making it a huge success. The official Instagram page of Miss World provides an exciting description of the forthcoming Miss World 2025 opening ceremony. It writes, “The evening promises to be a vibrant display of traditional Telangana folk and tribal dance performances, beautifully choreographed in a parade-style theme that will highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region. It’s not just an opening ceremony; it’s a grand spectacle—a tribute to Telangana’s artistic legacy, brought to life by the elegance and grace of Miss World contestants, who will be officially introduced to the World!”

Miss World 2025 Contestants

A total of 109 contestants from across the world are participating to win the prestigious Miss World 2025 crown and title.

Who Is Representing Miss World From India?

Nandini Gupta is the Femina Miss India 2023 winner and will be representing India at Miss World 2025.

Full Schedule of Miss World 2025

The pageant spans from May 7 to May 31, featuring a series of events that showcase India's rich cultural heritage. These include:

Opening Ceremony at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on May 10

at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on May 10 Buddhist Spiritual Tour to Nagarjunasagar on May 12

to Nagarjunasagar on May 12 Heritage Walk in Old Hyderabad on May 13

in Old Hyderabad on May 13 Handloom Village Visit to Pochampally on May 15

to Pochampally on May 15 Miss World Sports Finale on May 17

on May 17 Arts & Crafts Workshop at Shilparamam on May 21

at Shilparamam on May 21 Talent Finale at Shilpakala Vedika on May 22

at Shilpakala Vedika on May 22 Top Model & Fashion Finale on May 24

on May 24 Jewellery/Pearl Fashion Show on May 25

on May 25 Gala Dinner at Taj Falaknuma Palace on May 26

at Taj Falaknuma Palace on May 26 Continental Finals at T-Hub on May 20–21

at T-Hub on May 20–21 IPL Match Attendance at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 20 or 21 – Cancelled

at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 20 or 21 – Cancelled Miss World talent finale at Shilpakala Vedika on May 22

at Shilpakala Vedika on May 22 Miss World 2025 grand finale at Hitex Exhibition Center on May 31

When is Miss World 2025 Grand Finale? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Miss World 2025 grand finale is scheduled for May 31, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The red carpet event will begin at 5.30 pm IST onwards, and one can expect the events leading up to the crowning of the new Miss World winner from 10 pm to 1 am IST. Miss World 2023 winner and reigning beauty queen Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic will crown her successor.

