After a year in which people spent months cooped up at home getting very little exercise, New Year’s resolutions have taken on a little more weight in 2021. The fitness industry can attest. Despite the coronavirus restricting gym capacity while shuttering some entirely, the traditional January spike in memberships has matched—and in some ways exceeded—those of years past. Part of that can be tied to the predictable explosion of group fitness classes, and a move towards prioritizing mental as well as physical health. Group fitness classes are not a new concept, but they have seen tremendous up-trends over the past few years. Working out in a motivational pack or using it as a tool can enhance internal or external competitive force, and it is quickly becoming a preferred form of exercise. Not only is group fitness having a moment, but it’s having a significant impact on our health too. Motion LA is a fitness community that is driven by entrepreneurship. Motion LA curates amazing events that connect likeminded and driven people through fitness.

There’s a lot of research that shows that the healthy actions of others rub off on us. There is a psychological effect that shows that people tend to lose more weight or maintain healthy lifestyles when they spend time with their fit friends, meaning the more time they spend together, the more weight they lose. With this data point in mind, it makes a pretty strong argument for making workouts communal. This is just one of the many reasons why it is easier and more enjoyable to get fit in a pack, which is exactly why one should check out Motion LA.

Motion LA curates events where high-achieving people can get together through the foundation of fitness and meet weekly for workouts that range from HIIT training, strength training, weightlifting, and yoga. The community consists of prominent people in the LA area such as CEOs, Tech Executives, E-Commerce Entrepreneurs, and much more. The community serves as a one-stop shop for socializing, business incubation, and getting your fitness on. Motion LA’s differentiates itself from other workout studios by bringing together successful people and connecting them through their passion for fitness and health to cultivate an environment that promotes new ideas, collaboration as well as personal and professional growth. Additionally, Motion LA offers a variety of different workout passes that cater to their customer’s busy schedules: 1 day, 1 month, and even promotion opportunities where one can receive one class for free when they buy five classes.