Mumbai, March 1: A routine school commute ended in tragedy on Saturday afternoon, February 28, when a six-year-old girl died after falling through a hole in the broken floor of a moving school bus in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, a UKG student identified as Ananya, was crushed under the vehicle's rear wheels in the Dholna area of Kasganj district. The incident has sparked a massive public outcry over the "criminal negligence" of the school administration and the visibly unsafe condition of the transport vehicle.

The accident occurred around 3:00 p.m. near Birhara village as students were returning home from Mount International School in Bhudia. Ananya was traveling with her 10-year-old brother, Yajat, when the section of the floor directly beneath her seat gave way. Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Dies After Car Accident in Mursan Area of Hathras; Protest Erupts at Police Station As ‘Family Demands Justice’.

Ananya, an 8-year-old girl was crushed to death after the dipidated floor of the school bus collapsed in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ukFTJh5JS1 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 1, 2026

According to officials, the bus had a large, "crater-sized" hole in the floorboard positioned directly above the rear wheel. When the floor collapsed, Ananya slipped through the opening and was immediately struck by the moving vehicle. Her brother raised an alarm, but by the time the driver stopped, the bus had already rolled over her.

Kasganj Police Confirm the Incident Involving Minor Girl

दिनांक 28.02.26 को थाना दादों अलीगढ़ स्थित एक स्कूल की बस बच्चों को लेकर थाना गंगीरी, अलीगढ़ की ओर थाना ढोलना क्षेत्र, कासगंज से होकर जा रही थी। तभी 06 वर्षीय बालिका की बस के अन्दर टूटे फ्लोर में से गिरने पर मृत्यु हो जाने की सूचना पर स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुंच बस… — KASGANJ POLICE (@kasganjpolice) March 1, 2026

Driver Negligence and Initial Response

Initial reports from Amar Ujala suggest the driver found the child alive but critically injured near the wheel. Rather than seeking immediate medical intervention at a hospital, the driver reportedly placed her back on the bus and drove to her father’s place of business at the Malasai intersection. However, the child succumbed to her injuries before she could be reached by her family. The condition of the bus has come under intense scrutiny. Investigators noted that the vehicle appeared to be operating without a valid fitness certificate and was in a state of extreme disrepair, despite being used to transport nearly 40 children daily.

Public Unrest and Road Blockade

The news of the girl’s death triggered immediate violence. Enraged villagers and family members intercepted the bus, physically assaulted the driver, and vandalized the vehicle. A large crowd subsequently blocked the Aligarh–Kasganj road for over an hour, leading to significant traffic congestion and heightened regional tension. Police teams from Gangiri and Circle Officer (CO) Chharra Sanjeev Tomar arrived at the scene to mediate.

"The condition of this bus was so bad that one could tell simply by looking at it that it was running without fitness," CO Tomar stated. The blockade was eventually lifted after authorities assured the public of a thorough investigation and strict action against the school. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Family of 5 Found Dead in Kasganj, Police Suspect Murder-Suicide by Father (Watch Video).

Investigation and District-Wide Crackdown

The Dholna police have taken custody of the bus driver and sent the child's body for a post-mortem examination. Following the on-site inspection, authorities announced a district-wide safety drive to inspect the fitness of all school buses in Kasganj to prevent similar tragedies. The tragedy has left the local community in mourning. Ananya’s family was reportedly preparing for the upcoming Holi festival when they received the news. Her brother, who

