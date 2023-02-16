He is a true-blue professional, showcasing his A-game as a model, influencer and cinematographer. Varied industries around the world have been noticing positive changes and developments, which can be attributed heavily to the many new tech trends and tech advancements that professionals have increasingly adopted in the last few years.

It can also be attributed to the immense love, passion and commitment a few professionals have showcased in their respective sectors, eventually bringing great glory to them and making their mark as self-determined professionals. There have been a few rare gems who have done that excellently in the world of entertainment and social media, sectors that have always overflowed with established as well as emerging talents. Among these, one name that in recent times has been making massive buzz is Muhammed Yaseen.

Muhammed Yaseen is more than what meets the eye. Born in Alappuzha, Kerala, India, and now based in Dubai, UAE; he has consistently proved his mettle in the creative and artistic realms, thanks to the massive passion he has held for his work as a model, influencer and cinematographer and his commitment to keep bettering his craft in these niches. He confesses how modelling was something he dreamt of doing since his growing-up years. Getting into the field helped him learn many new things and also helped him network well in the industry.

He had moved to Dubai with no background or support with the aim to mark his powerful presence as a model and cinematographer after completing his Diploma in Cinematography. Not only did he go beyond his own expectations as a rising professional, but he also could create a robust fan and follower base of his on social media as an influencer. Today, he has gained over 100K followers on Instagram, which is consistently growing each day. The Dubai blogger says that he learns from different situations and from people around him to get better at what he does. Hence, he considers every new experience and people around him as his mentors, shaping his career.

At just 21 years, he has risen as an independent cinematographer. Muhammed Yaseen (@yeahsceen) is glad and proud of the journey he has created so far for himself, where he started everything from scratch, overcame challenges and turned into a known model, social media influencer, cinematographer and now also a professional social media manager.