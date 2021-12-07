Maybe you plan to jump in 2022 with a new set of resolutions to quit smoking, lose weight, exercise more, read more, not sweat the small stuff. Also, maybe these resolutions sound familiar maybe just like the ones you made a year ago! Right? The start of a new year is the perfect time to turn a new page of life, which is probably why so many people make New Year's resolutions. Despite making a long list of do's and dont's, half of the people fail when it comes to execution. Creating new habits takes time, energy, and a lot of consistency. A new behavior won't become permanent overnight, but you may enjoy some of its benefits fairly quickly. The real question is how should we stick to our new year resolution? Whatever your goal is, the important thing is that you are on the right path to achieve it. Read through these tips to help you follow your New Year resolutions and maximize your chances of not giving up. Realistic New Year Resolutions for 2022 You Can Actually Accomplish in the Coming Year.

1. Chunk Down Your Goals

The most effective way to achieve important goals in your life is to break big goals up into smaller ones. Breaking down your goals will ensure that you’re consistently taking steps toward achieving the life you desire. That way you will be constantly motivated for your future tasks. If you want to try a new activity, don’t commit yourself to it 10 times a week, start slowly and consistently so that your body gets used to it, and build from there. Be smart, start small.

2. Embrace And Appreciate The Process

When you appreciate the process and efforts of whatever you’re striving for, you create a better outcome for yourself. Because the outcome is a result of how you get there. Know you're right where you meant to be and you'll feel better about what you can do from here. Keeping a gratitude journal is a great way to practice thankfulness and remember the reasons it’s important to keep going.

3. Build Your Support System

Yes, you've probably heard this advice a million times, but that is because the buddy system actually works. When striving to reach your goals, it helps to have support around you. Those who are aware of your plans can help you stick to them so you cross the finish line. If you feel overwhelmed or unable to meet your goals on your own, consider seeking help and advice from your loved ones. It really works. When you share your accomplishments with your friends and family it will give you extra motivation to keep pushing to see the final result.

4. The Power Of Small Wins

Enjoying small progress gains is not only pleasurable, it will also help to motivate you. While it is important to notice our mistakes so as to correct them, we should not ignore our small wins. This is because they give us joy and are essential to our motivation.

5. Learn From Your Past Mistake

The approach of the New Year is a great opportunity to reflect on this past year. Instead of engaging in self-criticism and negative self-doubt, a positive attitude towards failed resolutions can help you do better next time. Remember, some of the most successful people in the world were only able to attain success because of the lessons they learned from their previous failures.

Sometimes, the difference between success and failure is simply choosing the right goal and the process you use to go about achieving it. Sticking to your planned goals is hard, but it is not impossible. Over to you!

