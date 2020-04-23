Prince Louis Turns 2! Prince William and Kate Middleton Release Adorable Birthday Pictures of Their Son and His Rainbow Artwork

Prince Louis birthday photos (Photo Credits: kensingtonroyal Instagram)

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton released new photographs for their son Prince Loius' painting of his second birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son been photographed drawing a colourful rainbow poster, a portray of a ray of hope during the coronavirus lockdown. His handprint is one of the several photographs released by the family to celebrate the occasion of Prince Louis' birthday. The photos show his hands covered in rainbow colours as he makes his poster. The little one's artwork like the paintings made by children across the country and put up on the window panes of their homes. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Clap for the NHS Staff Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic! Heart-Melting Video of the Youngest Royals Goes Viral.

Kensington Palace shared pictures of the little royal on Instagram with the caption, "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new images of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April." Prince Louis was photographed by his mother Kate earlier this month.

Here is The Instagram Post:

Also cracking a little joke, they also shared an 'Instagram vs Reality' photo of Prince Louis. In the first photo, he is seen with colours on his palms while on the other he is seen to have smeared some on his cheeks too. The post reads, "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."

Here Are The Photos:

Louis's birthday comes just days after his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth turned 94. Prince Louis is the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. He is the fifth in line to the throne, has a six-year-old brother, Prince George, and four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte.