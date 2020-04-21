Queen Elizabeth II 94th Birthday: The Royal Family Shares Childhood Photos and Video of Her Majesty As She Turns an Year Older

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo Credits: @RoyalFamily/ Twitter)

It is Her Majesty, the Queen of England’s birthday. Queen Elizabeth II turned 94-year-old today, April 21, 2020. Every year on the Queen’s birthday, the Royal Gun Salute making for a stirring occasion. But this year it will not be the same. For the first time in her 68-year reign, the guns will not fire on the Queen’s birthday, as she did not feel it was appropriate in the current circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Royal Family is keeping it special. The official Twitter handle of The Royal Family just shared a private throwback video and some great pictures of the Queen to mark her 94th birthday. Queen Elizabeth II Turns 94! An Ode to How Her Majesty Crafted Her Own Rainbow With a Brilliant Fashion Arsenal!

The video shows the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including younger sister, Princess Margaret. The clip further shows her playing with a toy pram as a little girl and on a seesaw, as well as one of her dancing. The caption reads, “Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret.” Happy Birthday Queen Elizabeth II: Most Interesting Facts About The Longest-Reigning British Monarch as She Turns 94.

Watch Video:

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉 🎥 In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

The Royal Family had also shared throwback photos of Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and her kids. “Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!” reads the caption.

View Pics:

Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty! ✨🎂 pic.twitter.com/fusEVFsAJT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

It is a wonderful joy for the followers of Queen Elizabeth II to be treated with such beautiful and private moments. The Queen is spending her birthday at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip. She is unable to see her children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward and rest of the family members because of the social distance rules. But according to reports, the royal family is in constant touch with the Queen.