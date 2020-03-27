Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Clap for the NHS Staff Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic! Heart-Melting Video of the Youngest Royals Goes Viral

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis clapped for medical workers (Photo Credits: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal)

The coronavirus outbreak is a testing period for the entire world. While so many people are dying from the disease, there are also so many skilled heroes that are going out there to fight the major crisis. They are going out and exposing themselves to the virus so that we can stay at home and contribute by maintaining social distancing and self-quarantine. The least we can do for them is not come out and appreciate them in whatever ways we can. On March 26 the U.K. residents got together to clap for the NHS (National Health Service) at 8 p.m. from their homes, gardens, and balconies while maintaining social distancing. The royal family did their bit too. The official Twitter handle of Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) released a video of the youngest royals who clapped in appreciation for the COVID-19 heroes. Coronavirus in France: Citizens Pay Nightly Tribute to Medical Heroes Fighting the Pandemic by Clapping for Them Every Night From Balconies (Watch Videos).

In a video shared, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis clapped for medical workers from their home. The tweet was captioned with: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS"

Check Out The Video of The Royals Clapping for the Medical Workers:

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

COVID-19 is spreading its wings regardless of what background you come from. Right from a pauper to the Royals, it doesn't spare anyone. If anything the pandemic has brought all of us together fighting one cause on priority. Everyone around the world is trying to appreciate the heroes fighting the disease. Closer to home, in India as per PM Narendra Modi's initiative to clap and cheer for the medical fraternity working tirelessly to curb the COVID-19 spread, people did come out to their balconies, doors, etc. to do their bit of appreciation. Indians Clap and Play Utensils During Janata Curfew to Honour the Medical Heroes and Other Essential Service Workers; Watch Videos of #5Baje5Minute.

Amongst the Royals, Prince of Wales, Prince Charles was recently tested positive for coronavirus. The 71-year-old Prince is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health". As we write this, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide are 532,263. The number of people who lost their lives to COVID-19 is 24,090. A total of 124,349 people have recovered from infectious disease.