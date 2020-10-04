Did you know that in 2019 Pornhub Year in Review, XXX Searches for ASMR porn was one of the topmost along with Amateur, Alien and POV to Apex Legends, and Femdom? Same is the case with this year, ASMR seems like it is here to stay and it has turned out to be one of the hottest sex trends of all time. But what is ASMR? And how do we incorporate it in our bedrooms for some sizzling nights that end with amazing orgasms? Allow us to tell you that. But before that let us talk about the general ASMR content that normally people consume and it may or may not be associated with sex.

If you open your Instagram and search for ASMR videos, you will see muckbangs, people crunching in front of mics, some soap cutting videos and even the ones where they whisper into the mic to create a sound that usually gives you a tingling feeling in the stomach. This, however, is also known to invoke sexual arousals. Most people continue watching these videos for hours and some don't even understand why they are addicted to these videos. So let us understand how we can try to incorporate these feelings for better overall sexual experiences.

What is ASMR?

Right from whispering, nails tapping, soft fondles to scratches and eating sounds can act as triggers to give you the euphoric feel and extreme relaxation. ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response and not everyone may experience ASMR.

How To Include ASMR in Your Sex Life

If you are one of those people who experience ASMR you can use it to enhance your sex life. For example, if you get the feeling of euphoria or relaxation by listening to someone slurping, sucking, and biting of different foods (aka muckbang) you can try it in your bedroom with foods like ice-cream and chocolates. Whispering is said to be one of the most form of sexual ASMR that many people love. Many like blowing (not the kind you're thinking) air, scratching, slurping etc. You can listen to the sounds you like the most on headphones and see how it goes with your partner. Touching, light tickling may also work. Many people like watching ASMR videos that include people using their mouth, tongue and genitals in a way that give you sensation.

